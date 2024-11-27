Lana Del Rey ticket prices revealed for her UK and Ireland tour

Lana Del Rey ticket prices have been confirmed for her 2025 UK and Ireland tour – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer recently announced a string of stadium shows for next summer, marking her biggest headline performances to date.

She’ll take the tour to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 23 June, and then Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Alongside the news she also confirmed her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, which is due for release on 21 May.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from her back catalogue, with the likes of “Summertime Sadness”, “A&W”, “Young and Beautiful” being played during her festival sets this year.

Ahead of Lana Del Rey tickets going on sale for her UK and Ireland tour, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

You may like to watch

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Lana Del Rey ticket prices?

During the presale it was confirmed that tickets will be priced between £78.40-£405.

They’re priced at £112 for rear standing and £170 for front standing.

When do tickets go on sale?

A presale is currently taking place for fans signed up to the singer’s mailing list. This is a ballot presale, with selected fans sent a code to access tickets early, so check your inbox.

Other presales taking place include O2 Priority, which takes place via the app and priority.o2.co.uk from 9:45am on 27 November.

They will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 29 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.