Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has hit back at those who are “offended” by his new role in the musical Titanique, and has told them not to book a ticket.

The Bad Education star, who finished as joint runner-up in last year’s BBC series alongside pro-dancer Nikita Kuzmin, has joined the cast of Titanique the Musical. The West End production is a jukebox musical to music by Céline Dion, which depicts the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Williams is set to take on the role of the iceberg which caused the demise of the ship. However, not all have received the news well, given that the musical portrays a real-life disaster.

In an interview with Metro, Williams shared his thoughts on the musical, which he believes should be perceived as a celebration of James Cameron’s 1997 romance film, led by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The performer told the outlet: “I think when so much time passes, [it’s good] to make joy [out] of something that happened.

“It’s more a lol on [singer] Céline [Dion] – actually all the characters are fictional. It’s based on the Titanic film, and we all know the characters in the movie weren’t real.”

Williams added that the musical’s storyline is “taking the p*** out of made-up characters,” rather than the 1,517 people who died on board. He offered that those lost in the tragedy are honoured in “a gorgeous little moment at the end”.

“So I really think you’re reaching for the stars if you’re offended – someone’s going to be offended about something or we wouldn’t be able to leave the house, let’s be f***ing real,” he explained.

“So if that is you, don’t book a ticket. If that is not you, get your a** down to The Criterion Theatre.”

Williams is joining the likes of Six the Musical star Lauren Drew, and Les Misérables actor Rob Houchen in the production. He said his role, which he playfully called “iceberg b****”, is “basically a mix between Tina Turner and RuPaul”.

“That’s the energy. You’d better lip sync for your lifeboat, period.”

You can see Titanique the Musical at the Criterion Theatre, London from 9 December. Tickets are available here.