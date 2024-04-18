Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have announced joint tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo are reuniting for two shows in Manchester and London to dance for their “final time” together.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am on 19 April via ticketmaster.co.uk and lwtheatres.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The mini UK tour will see the Strictly partners perform at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 30 June and London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 16 July.

“We’re BACK!” Layton wrote on Instagram. “Absolutely buzzing to be reunited in Manchester & London for 2 shows ONLY!! Come watch us dance together for the final time… Can’t waittttt. Who’s coming?”

The pair finished as joint runners-up in last year’s series of Strictly, receiving two ‘perfect’ scores of 40 in the grand finale.

The Bad Education star had said making it to the final was on his “dream mood board”, but revealed it had been a “mammoth task” to get to the end of his journey.

Williams faced immense abuse online during his time on Strictly because he “ruffled a few feathers” by dancing with a “fabulous man” every weekend.

But he said despite the hate, his performances have “brought way more love and joy than [he’d] ever hoped”.

Following his run on Strictly, Williams joined the official arena tour, which stopped off at venues across the UK alongside his fellow contestants.

Below you can find out all the ticket details for Strictly’s Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin tour.

How to get tickets for Strictly’s Layton and Nikita tour

They go on general sale from 10am BST on 19 April, with Manchester tickets available from ticketmaster.co.uk and London tickets from lwtheatres.co.uk.

For the London show, a venue presale is taking place from 10am on 18 April. This is available to those signed up to the LW Theatres mailing list.

And for the Manchester show a Ticketmaster presale is taking place from 10am on 18 April. To access this, log in or sign up to Ticketmaster then head to the event page to secure tickets.