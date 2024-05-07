Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood are the latest stars confirmed to be appearing in Cabaret in the West End.

They will take on the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles at the Kit Kat Klub from 3 June.

Tickets for Cabaret in London’s West End are now available to buy from ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Bad Education and Heartstopper stars will take over from Luke Treadway and Cara Delevigne, who will appear in the roles until 1 June.

Norwood, who is best known for her role as Imogen in the Netflix series Heartstopper, will make her professional stage debut in the production as the iconic Sally Bowles.

While Williams will return to the stage following his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, and having previously starred in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Rent, Hairspray and more.

It’s been confirmed that the duo will star in Cabaret until 21 September and will be joined by Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider and Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz.

Previously the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles have been played by the likes of Eddie Redmayne, who is currently starring in the Broadway production, Jessie Buckley, Aimee Lou Wood, Mason Alexander Park and Maude Apatow.

Cabaret is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

The show received a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards in April 2022, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, including Best Actor and Best Actress for Redmayne and Buckley.

It’s classic numbers include “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

How to get Cabaret tickets starring Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood

Booking for Layton Williams’ and Rhea Norwood’s Cabaret run from 3 June to 21 September is now open via ATG Tickets.

They’re priced from £30, with prices going up to £325 for dining seats.

You can also find out the performances that the pair are not scheduled to appear at via kitkat.club/cabaret-london.