Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron will give control of her Instagram handle to an HIV activist to mark World Aids Day on Sunday (1 December).

Theron, who was a guest judge on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has 7.6 million followers on the platform.

World Aids Day, first held in 1988, is dedicated to raising awareness of the Aids pandemic, caused by the spread of HIV, and a chance to remember those who died. To mark the occasion, Monster and Doctor Strange star Theron will hand her account over to HIV activist Ibanomonde Ngema.

The human immunodeficiency virus attacks white blood cells within the immune system. If left untreated, it can cause Aids (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).

According to Aidsmap, Aids is “an umbrella term for the illnesses that occur due to having untreated HIV infection for several years, by which point the immune system is severely damaged and unable to fight off infections”.

Charlize Theron is handing over control of her social media for a day. (Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images)

Ngema, 21, is – like Theron – South African, and was born with HIV. Her control of the platform, announced by UNAIDS, will raise awareness of the experience of young people living with the virus.

“Ending Aids is within reach, only if we completely dismantle harmful patterns of stigma and discrimination through laws, policies and practices that protect people living with HIV,” Theron said.

“That’s why this World Aids Day, in partnership with UNAIDS and my organisation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), I’m handing over my Instagram to an incredible young activist who will share her inspiring story.”

Ngema said: “I have always loved watching Charlize Theron on the big screen and have long been inspired by her using her influence to help people around the world, especially in South Africa. Charlize and CTAOP are true partners, and I will for ever be grateful for their solidarity.”

Charlize Theron is an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally and the parent of a trans child

Atomic Blonde actor Charlize Theron revealed in 2019 that her eldest child, Jackson, is trans and has shared gushing updates about both of her daughters in the years since.

In May 2023, during a Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, Theron vowed to “f**k up” anyone who goes after drag queens.

“In all seriousness, there [are] so many things that are hurting and really killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen,” Theron said.

