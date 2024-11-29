In a win for feminism, Dame Katherine Grainger has become the first female chair of the British Olympic Association – 119 years after it began.

Dame Katherine Grainger is a rowing champion who has the honour of being the only British woman to win medals in five successive Olympic games – Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Grainger, who is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, said: “The Olympics has been central to my life for nearly 30 years. As an athlete I felt first-hand the incredible influence and impact sport has on people’s lives.”

“During my time as chair of UK Sport, I have learned the power of collaboration as part of this impressive eco system that enables Olympic sport to flourish in the UK, and so I look forward to embarking on this next chapter.”

Grainger has dedicated her life to her athletic career, despite also earning a Doctorate in 2012, with TeamGB calling her a “highly-respected figure in sport”.

It appears that Grainger that this focus on hard work has been the main relationship in her life so far, as she it doesn’t appear that she is currently partnered up, nor has she ever spoken out about her sexuality.

However, she is extremely supportive of her older sister Sarah Grainger, who is in a relationship with a woman.

In 2014, a post on Grainger’s Facebook page was dedicated to Sarah and her partner Steph, who had just had a baby boy named Seth.

Grainger wrote: “Welcome to the world Baby Seth! I am now officially an Auntie, the world has a new Grainger and everything is great. Happy Days indeed.”

You may like to watch

Three years later, on her personal blog, Grainger posted a touching essay – originally published in the Daily Express – about her sister, calling Sarah her “rock and inspiration”.

Grainger said that her sister is the “first person” she calls when “times get tough”. Being an Olympian isn’t easy: “the day-to-day stress and exhaustion, the pressure of selection, not knowing if you’re part of the team or whether you’ll be any good on race day…” but it was Sarah who was there through all the ups and downs.

“It’s not just that she gives me big-sisterly support and reassurance. She can be practical and tough, too, and gives me the blunt truth when I need to hear it.”

“She’s the balance to everything for me, whether it’s good or bad, soft or hard, all those contrasts you need in life,” Grainger added.