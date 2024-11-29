Belfast rap band triumph over Kemi Badenoch in blocked grant discrimination case

Irish rap band Kneecap have won a discrimination case against the UK government after a judge ruled that Kemi Badenoch’s decision to deny them more than £14,000 ($17,000) in funding was “unlawful.”

The trio from West Belfast launched legal action against the Conservative government after they were denied funding under the Music Export Growth Scheme, an initiative which offers UK-registered music companies grants to support artists in overseas markets.

The Irish-language band have been criticised and censored for their lyrics and imagery which feature Irish Republicanism themes, drug references and profanity. One of the their most popular songs is “Get Your Brits Out”, a song which satires paramilitary organisation the Irish Republican Army’s “Brits Out” slogan and details the rappers going on a drug-fuelled night out with members of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Originally, Kneecap were approved for the grant but Kemi Badenoch, who was then the business secretary, intervened. Her spokesperson said taxpayers’ money should not be given “to people [who] oppose the United Kingdom itself.”

Band members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí claimed Badenoch’s decision was discriminatory on the grounds of nationality and political opinion.

Rap band Kneecap took the government to court. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

After a hearing at Belfast High Court on Friday (29 November), it was agreed that the government would pay the band £14,250 – the amount of the original grant.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Próvaí said the case was “never about money” but about an “attack on artistic culture, an attack on the Good Friday Agreement itself and an attack on Kneecap and our way of expressing ourselves”, adding: “Kemi Badenoch and her department acted unlawfully, this is now a fact.

“They don’t like that we oppose British rule, that we don’t believe England serves anyone in Ireland. The working classes on both sides of the community deserve better, deserve funding, deserve appropriate mental health services, deserve to celebrate music and art, and deserve the freedom to express our culture.

“They broke their own laws in trying to silence Kneecap.”

According to Sky News, the Labour government do not intend to appeal against the ruling as they do not see it as in the public interest.

In response, a spokesperson for Badenoch, now the Conservative leader, said “It is unbelievable Labour have chosen not to pursue this case – yet another cowardly decision after giving away the Chagos Islands,” the Evening Standard reported.

“Labour will always capitulate rather than defend UK interests.”

In 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that the UK was obliged to end its administration of the Chagos Islands “as rapidly as possible” because it had separated them from Mauritius illegally in 1965 when both were colonial territories.

The spokesperson went on to say: “This case is not about whether a band promotes violence or hates the UK, as Kneecap clearly do. This is about whether government ministers have the ability to stop taxpayers’ money subsidising people who neither need nor deserve it.”

The band have said they will give the money to two charities that work with young people in Belfast.

Glór Na Móna promotes Irish language and culture while RCity Belfast works to develop leadership skills and opportunities for youngsters.

The rap band have been awarded almost £15,000 by a court in Belfast. (Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

