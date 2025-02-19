Kemi Badenoch has taken aim at progressivism yet again, saying she believes pronouns are “about control.”

The Conservative Party leader, 45, attacked pronouns, diversity policies and climate activism during a Monday (17 February) address.

Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), a right-wing convention, Badenoch said that progressive policies are the “real poison” of leftist beliefs, adding that she believes “Western civilisation is in crisis.”

“We are distracted, too busy critiquing and deconstructing what previous generations built, rather than making sure that the very best of our inheritance is left intact for the next generation,” she said. “This is the real poison of left-wing progressivism.

Kemi Badenoch. (Getty)

“Whether it’s pronouns or DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] or climate activism – these issues aren’t about kindness, they’re about control.”

Speaking alongside disgraced right-wing pundit and former psychologist, Jordan Peterson, Badenoch warned attendees that they have “limited time” to save the West, arguing that “every second spent debating what a woman is is a second lost from dealing with these challenges.”

Badenoch was heavily criticised for the speech and accused of trying to cosy up to Republican president Donald Trump by parroting his policies.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, told The Independent that the conservative leader is “competing with Nigel Farage to fawn over Donald Trump.”

Kemi Badenoch was accused of cosying up to Donald Trump in the address. (Getty)

Cooper also criticised Badenoch’s cursory mention of defence after European leaders gathered in Paris to respond to Trump’s new approach to the Ukraine war.

“Instead of standing up for Ukraine and Europe’s security, Kemi Badenoch has decided that she would rather parrot Trump’s dangerous rhetoric,” she said. “To borrow a phrase from her political hero: sad.”

A Labour spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the speech was a sign the Tories “haven’t listened and they haven’t learned.”

“The Tories have no ideas and no remorse for the damage they inflicted on public service and the pockets of working people,” they added. “While Kemi Badenoch indulges in talking shop politics, this Labour government is fixing the Tories’ mess.

“Our plan for change has already delivered 2 million more appointments in the NHS and is kickstarting growth across Britain to make people better off.”