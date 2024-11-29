Lana Del Rey announces extra Wembley Stadium show on 2025 tour

Lana Del Rey has announced an extra show at Wembley Stadium – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline a second date the London venue as part of her UK and Ireland stadium tour in 2025.

Tickets for Lana Del Rey’s shows at Wembley Stadium are now available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She will now perform at the stadium on 4 July after a huge demand for the originally announced show on 3 July.

It’s part of her summer tour, which includes dates in Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin next June.

Alongside the tour the singer also confirmed details of her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, which is due for release on 21 May.

It will feature the single “Henry”, while fans can also expect to hear material from her back catalogue.

The tour will mark her biggest ever headline shows in the UK and Ireland, with the London shows seeing her perform to 60,000 fans each night.

Last summer she headlined Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as the likes of Rock en Seine and Primavera Sound in Paris and Barcelona.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey tickets.

How do I get Lana Del Rey tickets?

Tickets for all shows on the tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This includes the newly added Wembley Stadium show for 4 July. You can check out her full tour schedule below.

They’re priced between £78.40-£405, while standing tickets are £112/£170.