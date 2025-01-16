Daniel Craig snubbed by BAFTAs as Queer fails to pick up any nominations

Daniel Craig was snubbed by the BAFTAs, as his latest film Queer failed to pick up any nominations at the awards.

While Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Grant, and Sebastian Stan have all recieved Best Actor nominations, Craig missed out on the nod.

In fact, the critically acclaimed movie by director Luca Guadagnino has been snubbed from every category at the 2025 BAFTAs. The Spanish language film about a trans woman Emilia Pérez, however, has dominated the nominations with a whopping 11 nods.

Fans noted online that despite Craig’s mainstream success, he has only received one BAFTA nod for his 2006 James Bond debut in Casino Royale. At the time, he lost to Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland.

Elsewhere, Craig has been recognised for his work in the big-screen adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novella after receiving a Golden Globe nod for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and a SAG Award nomination.

Queer sees Craig as William Lee, a troubled drink and drug addict who has fled to Mexico following a drug bust.

While there, he spends his days in search of men to sleep with to numb his loneliness, before encountering discharged American Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) and becoming instantly infatuated.

Craig felt he couldn’t have played a gay role during his time as James Bond, and previously told PinkNews that while he could relate to the complex nature of his character, he could never really know what a queer person would have experienced in the 50s, where the film was set.

He also previously said that he doesn’t feel Queer is “defined” by William’s sexuality.

“There’s kind of a trust in the director, and a trust in the process of what you know, and realising that the story has massive, universal themes that appeal hopefully to everybody,” he told Variety, reflecting on whether straight actors should play gay roles like his.

“The movie’s not defined by that. I genuinely don’t think it is. Other people see it differently, that’s up to them.”

The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on 16 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US and Australia, it will be available to stream on BritBox.