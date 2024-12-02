The Australian Government has announced it is now subsidising “life-changing” new medication for endometriosis. This marks the first time new medication for endometriosis has been made available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in 30 years.

Earlier this year, the medication dienogest, known by its brand name Visanne, was approved for treating symptoms of the condition. Endometriosis affects one in seven women in Australia, as well as nonbinary people and trans men with uteruses.

Endometriosis can cause severe period pain, pain during sex, pelvic pain outside of the menstrual cycle, pain when passing a bowel motion or urine, bloating, fatigue, and difficulty conceiving. The symptoms are caused by tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) growing outside the uterus.

The tablet, which can be taken once a day, was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of symptoms associated with the condition. It regulates the levels of oestrogen and progesterone in the body, which are linked to endometriosis, and can shrink and suppress the growth of abnormal tissue in the body.

As per Pharmacy Daily, the federal government began subsidising the medication under the PBS on Sunday (1 December). It suggests the cost of a course of daily tablets will be available under the new scheme for around $380 per year, rather than the unsubsidised cost of over $800. For those with a pension and concession card, the annual cost will be around $90.

Health Minister Mark Butler said following the announcement: “For too long, women living with endometriosis have had to struggle in silence.



“Women are suffering unnecessarily. They’re having their experiences dismissed, being called hysterical and accused of drug shopping. Women’s pain is real and it’s time we stop telling women to just suck it up.



“Our Government’s listing of Visanne on the PBS will be a game changer for women living with endo.



“Making this medicine cheaper for women is going to be transformative.”

Those looking to undergo this treatment should only do so under the guidance of a registered GP or gynaecologist. If this story has affected you, call the QENDO support line on 1800 275 573636 for free 24/7 to speak with a trained support worker.