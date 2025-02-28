Advocates are demanding a public apology after “disgusting” comments made by Marty Sheargold about endometriosis have resurfaced.

Radio station Triple M and the presenter “mutually agreed to part ways” on Wednesday (26 February) following widely criticised remarks he made about the Matildas and women’s sport. However, Sheargold has landed in hot water once again after comments he made about endometriosis resurfaced.

On Tuesday (25 February) whilst he was still on-air, the host told listeners about borrowing a “period heat pack” from a woman producer so he could relieve his bad back. “God, don’t ladies carry on. Jesus Christ, there is no end of it,” he began, receiving laughter from his colleagues.

“Honestly, endometriosis, and this is controversial,” he said, before one of the colleagues appeared to try and prevent him from speaking further. “No, I’m going to say it, it’s controversial. It’s made up.”

Sheargold previously apologised to the Matildas for the “gravity of my comments” via a statement, but failed to acknowledge his actions on behalf of the endometriosis community.

Endometriosis affects one in seven AFAB people in Australia. (Stock image/Getty)

Endometriosis is a medically recognised chronic health condition where tissue similar to uterine lining grows outside of the uterus. It can cause severe period pain, pain during sex, pelvic pain outside of the menstrual cycle, pain when passing a bowel motion or urine, bloating, fatigue, and difficulty conceiving.

It affects approximately one in seven women and those assigned female at birth, as per Endometriosis Australia.

“[It’s] so incredibly embarrassing for a grown man to make such an uneducated, ignorant and disgusting comment in 2025,” endometriosis advocate Zahra McDonald, who runs advocacy social media account @endoitwithzahra wrote.

“Endometriosis has been found in every single organ in the body and affects 1 in 7 women. With an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence, there is still so much misinformation and uneducated people,” McDonald continued. “Do better.”

Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden also shone a light on the condition, adding that Sheargold’s comments “continue to fuel the very stigma that stops women from getting help”.

“Endometriosis, and on a deeper level, women’s pain, are not only real, but deeply misunderstood, and it’s in part due to men who still choose to see us as second class citizens,” the actress-come-advocate wrote.

The Australian Endometriosis Foundation (AEF), which has created an in-person community connecting those living with the condition in Australia, including its annual sponsored AEF Retreat, said such comments “questioning the legitimacy of the disease” are “demoralising”.

“Statements suggesting that this chronic condition is ‘made up’ undermine the lived experience of countless individuals and perpetuates harmful misconceptions about a serious medical condition,” AEF wrote in a statement.

It noted that those living the condition “already deal with persistent dismissal of symptoms by their medical professionals, workplaces [and] education environments”. On average, it takes AFAB people six to eight years to receive a formal diagnosis of endometriosis, as per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

AEF added that Sheargold and radio station Triple M’s lack of public apology “isn’t good enough.”

It continued: “Outdated and dismissive attitudes like these remind us that there is so much more to be done when it comes to endometriosis – and it shouldn’t be the sole responsibility of those living with the disease to yell for change.”

Fellow advocacy account @endogram, run by author Bridget Hustwaite, has urged her followers to request a public apology from Triple M regarding the Sheargold’s comments.

If you think you have endometriosis, talk to your doctor about your symptoms. You can use the online Raising Awareness Tool for Endometriosis to help you and your doctor recognise endometriosis and its related symptoms, which could help you get diagnosed faster.

You can find out how to request a public apology here. If this story has affected you, call the QENDO support line on 1800 275 573636 for free 24/7 to speak with a trained support worker.