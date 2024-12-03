RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Le Fil has slammed a ‘racist’ comment from a fan who mistook her for another Asian queen.

Though the message of the global Drag Race franchise is “everybody say ‘love’,” several fans seem to have missed the memo.

In recent weeks, season 15’s Malaysia Babydoll Foxx has opened up about “sometimes regretting” competing on the show, All Stars 8 finalist Kandy Muse has said she’d “never” return to the show due to “toxic” fans and Drag Race Down Under‘s Etcetera Etcetera shared much the same feelings.

Add one more to the list; Drag Race UK season four and Canada Vs. The World season two star Le Fil has been forced to take to her TikTok to address the “casual racism” of the fanbase, after a ‘fan’ commented on a previous video that she looked like season 10 star Yuhua Hamasaki – their only similarity being their Asian heritage.

“I thought it’s Yuhua Hamsaki,” wrote the original comment, to which Le Fil, who uses he/ him pronouns even in drag, replied via a separate video, “It’s giving racism, it’s giving audacity, cause you’re so brazen that you’d say that to me.”

Continuing to sing the iconic response, Le Fil said, “You’d be calling me Yuhua on the first comment, well maybe baby, you are just a little bit racist.”

The caption to both the TikTok and its repost on Le Fil’s Instagram reads, “Just for the record. The sheer cheek and the nerve to think that’s ever an appropriate first comment to write on an artist’s post is astounding. *Casual racism enters the chat*.”

Several fans have flocked to the queen’s comments for support, with one writing, “Both incredible underappreciated icons,” and another adding, “Only love from me!”

A third wrote that the original ‘comment’ had “nothing casual about it, it’s very intentional.”

Further queens to slam racism in the fanbase have included Jaida Essence Hall and Monét X Change.

