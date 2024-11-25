Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kandy Muse will “never” return to the show, blaming “toxic” fans for her dislike.

Muse initially appeared on Drag Race season 13 in 2021, making it to the final two before losing to Symone. The Bronx-born drag queen returned two years later for All Stars 8, making it to the end before losing a lip-sync battle against six-time lip-sync loser and Canadian queen Jimbo, the eventually winner.

Speaking to Pride, Muse opened up about her appearance on the reality competition series, House of Villains.

The series, which premiered on E! in October last year, pits “villains” from different reality shows against one another for a prize of $200,000 (£159,000).

”I wasn’t sure how the audiences would receive me on House of Villains and it has been so different from what Drag Race was for me,” Kandy said.

“It reminded me of why I would never go back to Drag Race as a competitor. The fans are a little too toxic for me. I’m really in my element here. I’m having too much fun.”

Speaking of who could make the next season of Villains better, she suggested: “Gia Gunn would be the next pick after me. All Stars 4 would be nothing without Gia.

“Gia Gunn is a gem who was put on Earth to make great television.”

In July, Gunn referred to the “doors [she’d] opened”, claimed to be the first trans woman to appear on the show.

Gunn was the fourth out trans woman Drag Race contestant, following in the footsteps of Kylie Sonique Love, Monica Beverly Hillz and Peppermint. But she provoked anger from the show’s fan base – not for the first time – by the others her did not “present as female”.

