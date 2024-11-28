Former RuPaul’s Drag Race Miss Congeniality Malaysia Babdyoll Foxx, who appeared on season 15 of the US edition of the franchise, has admitted she ‘sometimes regrets’ competing on the show.

Malaysia placed eighth on the 2023 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race – and though she never won a challenge, her fellow competitors crowned her the season’s Miss Congeniality at the finale.

Since then, the beloved Drag Race star has remained a firm fan favourite among the show’s viewers. But she has now opened up via X and explained why she has “sometimes regretted” appearing on the show.

After posting about a fellow queen Malaysia termed a “Miserable Ignorant B*tch” – clock the initials, season fifteen fans – the Miami performer addressed people who assumed that her online feud was to “stay relevant”.

“To those of you thinking my post are to stay relevant because a new season of Drag Race is coming. Please stop,” she wrote. “I have been at my lowest and the last thing I need is attention from people who have literally tormented me and I’ve expressed it off the apps…”

She continued by revealing that these pressures are what led her to reflect on her Drag Race experience.

“Mental health is very important and I choose peace over any fame and relevance. If I could be completely honest sometimes I’ve regretted doing the show because how people shame me about everything I’ve done on it.

Mental health is very important and I choose peace over any fame and relevance. If I could be completely honest sometimes I’ve regretted doing the show because how people shame me about everything I’ve done on it. I’m constantly reminded of my failures and — MALAYSIA BABYDOLL FOXX (@foxxy_doll) November 27, 2024

“I’m constantly reminded of my failures and never the triumphs of coming from where I’m from and inspiring those who have never seen themselves [on Drag Race].

“If views and numbers are important to you congratulations. I’m not fixated on those things especially if it isn’t genuine.”

Malaysia then added that she found her situation frustrating because, “I can’t be vulnerable on these apps because it turns into I’m complaining or I’m weak.”

THE PHATTEST & THE BADDEST B**CH HAS ARRIVED! #305 STAND UP! MIAMI WE HERE! 🦊



Get in bitches, we’re going to #DragRace! 🏎 @rupaulsdragrace Season 15 lands on @mtv – FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/aXpPU9GsJL — MALAYSIA BABYDOLL FOXX (@foxxy_doll) December 13, 2022

Malaysia’s original post, which many assumed was about one Mistress Isabelle Brooks, said that she no longer associates “in any way, shape, or form with MISERABLE IGNORANT B*TCH.

“This isn’t a joke or a scandal. Please don’t ask me any questions about them. They are blocked from all my social media platforms as well as my phone. The END!

A fan then argued that MIB “keeps [Malaysia] relevant,” to which Malaysia responded, “That’s the problem. I don’t want to be. I don’t post on here or instagram. I wish she stops giving me any attention at all.”

The first conversation we had about Drag Bootcamp was how we could come together and utilize our platform to do right by our community.



Knowledge is power, and education is key. Often times we are quick to tear people down, when sometimes all they need is guidance. pic.twitter.com/EXRmQvfDQs — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) May 10, 2024

Mistress, Malaysia and twins Sugar and Spice were previously set to embark on a Drag Bootcamp! tour after their season; the tour was cancelled in September 2023, then seemingly restarted in May this year, but the tour seemingly never materialised, with a single show in May this year.

Drag Race is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

