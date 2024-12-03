We might be weeks away from Christmas Day, but there’s one present we ‘ll get to unwrap a little early: Spotify Wrapped 2024.

Widely dubbed the gayest holiday of the year (move over, Halloween), Spotify Wrapped sees the streaming giant release its annual listener data, with users able to deep dive into their own 2024 listening habits.

Since it began back in 2016, the unveiling of Spotify Wrapped has become a huge annual social media tradition, getting bigger and more elaborate every year.

Though users can still learn the key nuggets of information about what they’ve streamed – their most played song and artist, their favourite genre, how much they’ve listened to an artist compared to other users, etc. – Spotify has made the campaign more detailed and interactive with every year that’s passed.

Last year, Spotify revealed that its Wrapped campaign was the biggest and most successful yet, with the results formatted in an intricately detailed presentation that was easily shared by users on social media – and hence went viral.

Rival music streamer Apple has attempted to replicate the Wrapped campaign, while other, entirely non-music related brands – including Grindr – have begun sharing their own annual, Wrapped-style recaps.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2024 arrive?

Every year, as December approaches, rumours begin to swirl on social media about when Spotify Wrapped will land. It’s historically been the first week of December, and this year it looks to be the same: online, avid Spotify users seem to think it will be dropping on Wednesday 4 December.

Spotify is yet to confirm the date, though the platform has begun teasing that it’s coming in the very near future.

Last Thursday, 28 November, the streaming platform posted a short clip on social media featuring the Spotify logo redesigned in the style of some of 2024’s biggest albums, including Charli XCX’s Brat, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet.

Charli XCX will likely feature heavily on Spotify Wrapped 2024. (Getty)

“Your Wrapped is coming soon,” read text at the end of the video.

In follow up social media posts, Spotify declared that “patience is a virtue” in response to users asking when Wrapped is coming.

How do I get my Spotify Wrapped?

When Spotify Wrapped is released, users of the app should get a notification to alert them that their 2024 listening habits are available to explore. Once the app is opened, too, there will be a banner alerting users to their Wrapped data being ready to view.

Alternatively, users of the app can access their Wrapped data via the website, www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/.

After Spotify Wrapped arrives, the streaming service automatically creates a playlist for users featuring their most-listened-to songs of the year.

After what’s been a pretty mammoth year in the music world, with a legion of queer and queer-friendly pop icons releasing some of their best work to-date, there’s no telling which artist will come out on top as the most streamed of 2024.

But the gays, girls and theys can firmly expect to see Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and more on their Wrapped playlists.

Queer “Birds Of A Feather” singer Billie Eilish is one of the Spotify’s most streamed artists. (Getty)

Users of the app can also expect to see social media flooded with memes following the Wrapped release, considering last year’s “Sound Town” function – which matched users with the cities most aligned with their music taste – essentially dumped all of the gays together in Berkeley, Burlington, or Cambridge.

