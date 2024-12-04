Drew Barrymore has surprised Ariana Grande with an antique prop from the original Wizard of Oz movie.

The Drew Barrymore Show host and LGBTQ+ advocate welcomed the Wicked star onto the show and opted to throw a surprise for her.

In light of her new movie, in which Grande portrays Glinda the Good Witch, Barrymore enlisted the help of her team to track down the ultimate Oz-ified artefact: Glina’s original wand from the 1939 classic film, The Wizard of Oz.

Barrymore told Grande: “I have something that’s extremely exciting and special. It’s actually, it was owned by the Smithsonian and now it’s owned in private hands. But for the purposes of our sit down, they loaned it to us.

“Bring out the original Glinda wand, please,” Barrymore asked her crew as Grande became visibly overwhelmed with disbelief.

“Thank you guys it’s been fun,” Grande quipped as she snuck away with the wand. “Yeah, I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

The host highlighted that Grande looked effortless with the wand, given her pink striped dress. “You look so perfect with it.”

Grande asked, “How did you even pull this off?” To this, Barrymore explained that the cast and crew were responsible for getting this piece of history into the movie star’s hands.

The “We Can’t Be Friends” singer has long had an affinity with the musical. “I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of Wicked when I was 10,” she said in a previous featurette for the film.

Barrymore and her team uncovered the original Glinda wand, as seen in the original 1939 movie. (MGM Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Of course, the musical was made famous by Broadway legends Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. “I just felt an immediate bond.”

Elsewhere, a resurfaced interview clip showed the young singer being asked which leading role of Wicked she would choose, and responding without hesitation: “Glinda, for sure.”

The full episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with Ariana Grande will air on 5 December. The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekly on CBS.