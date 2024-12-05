Despite the success her album Cowboy Carter garnered, Beyoncé has failed to appear on Spotify Wrapped’s Top 10 Artists Globally list.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here and with it comes the realisation of which artist truly dominated your listening habits over the past year. But whether your personal year in music was marked by Brat Summer, “Espresso”, or “Pink Pony Club” goodness, there are a few artists we can agree on globally.

It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift rose to the occasion this year. The Eras Tour star was hailed as the Top Global Artist of 2024 on the music streaming site after garnering more than 26.6 billion streams globally.

But elsewhere on the Most-Streamed Artists Globally in 2024 list, Beyoncé is nowhere to be seen. It’s despite the musician releasing one of the biggest country albums this year with Cowboy Carter and one of the most popular country singles with “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to earn a number-one country album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with the album.

Beyoncé didn't appear on Spotify Wrapped's Top 10 Artists Globally list this year.

On 7 April, Billboard confirmed the accolade, stating that the singer’s latest release reached “No. 1 on Top Country Albums, making Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to have led the list”. She also became the first Black woman to reach the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em”, and held onto the position for an impressive 10 weeks.

The Weeknd took the second spot this year on Spotify Wrapped’s Top 10 Artists Globally list, with Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish at spots three, four and five, respectively. At number six worldwide is Travis Scott and number seven is Mexican singer and musician Peso Pluma. Number eight is Kanye West, number nine is Ariana Grande and number 10 is Colombian singer Feid.

