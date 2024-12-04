Happy gay Christmas… Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here!

Whether you enjoyed a Brat Summer, overdosed on “Espresso”, or met Chappell Roan down at the “Pink Pony Club”, Spotify Wrapped season is a time of unity, where the girlies, gays and theys can come together and bond over the music that left them gagged in 2024.

Though Spotify Wrapped offers ample amount of insight into your annual listening habits, there’s one particular nugget of info that is of paramount importance: your most-streamed artist.

The music star you’ve spent the most time with this year can say a lot about your personality. Based purely on science, here’s what your top Spotify Wrapped 2024 artists says about you.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift. (Getty)

You like to see yourself as a tortured poet despite the fact that you, until recently, thought Rudyard Kipling was responsible for making French Fancies. In your head, you exude main character energy, and view your daily commute as a chance to pretend you’re in a music video. You’re known as the most creative in your friend group, though they all think you’re a little extra with it. You tried listening to Charlie Puth for a bit back in April, but quickly discovered he wasn’t your bag.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX. (Getty/Canva)

You’ve started wearing sunglasses inside, much to your family’s dismay, despite it being deeply impractical. Your Lost Mary is pretty much a sixth finger. You look like you’re having a real good time, all the time, but are actually consumed by feelings of self-doubt and the ever-present worry that all your friends hate you.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan. (Gilbert Flores/Getty)

You got given an unexpected promotion at work this year and jeez, the pressure is getting to you. Your favourite drag queen is, obviously, Sasha Colby, though you’ve recently stopped watching Drag Race as you prefer to watch queens at your local bar. You can recite virtually every iconic line from Mean Girls (particularly Regine George’s), and get overly emotional listening to Lana Del Rey. Oh, and you’re hot (and drunk).

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

You have absolutely no difficulty flirting with someone you’re interested in, even if you end up talking nonsense. On that note, you’re a huge fan of a rhyming triplet. Saltburn is (or was?) your favourite film, with Death Becomes Her a pretty close second. You’re a major night owl, largely thanks to the late-night hours you do at work. Woe betide any lover who gets on the wrong side of you.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

You’re not one to shy away from trying new things, even when everyone around you says that you can’t or shouldn’t. Usually, when you do try your hand at something new, you’re wildly successful at it. That’s probably why you’re known as the polymath of your friend group. You can be a little elusive and aren’t great at replying to texts or sharing selfies – or visuals – online, but you’re so adored by your loved ones that they don’t mind too much. At the weekend, you can either be found in knee-high cowboy boots at a country western bar, or glitzed out in sequins at the town’s most in-demand disco. There’s no telling.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

You’re the gay son, and you’re best friends with the thot daughter (you’re famously one of the girls). You’ve tried finding love on the apps, but had to come off Grindr specifically because honestly, the attention was just too much. You know you’ve got the power vested in you to turn a straight guy into a not-so-straight guy.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for LIVE Nation)

You’re not long out of a situationship, and you’ve got things to say about it. You might get back into that relationship soon, sure, but until then, you’re gonna tell all your friends how much you hate his guts. All your friends are trying to be supportive of your on-off relationship and life choices, but just know they’re all slagging you off in their own WhatsApp group chat.

The cast of Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked. (Getty)

The past few weeks have been, without exaggeration, the best of your life. You’ll probably remember November 2024 clearer than you’ll remember your own wedding day, because you’ve held so much space for the release of Wicked. You and your bestie, who you used to dislike but now have a strange, co-dependant relationship with, have seen it six times already. You’ve assigned everyone in your life to a Wicked character, and have started calling your office “Shiz” and your local town centre “Oz”.

Access your Spotify Wrapped here.

