Young Loki star Jack Veal, who revealed in a plea for help this week that he was homeless, has shared an update on his situation.

The 17-year-old star, who played Kid Loki in the Marvel Disney+ series, and was also seen in The End of the F***ing World and Tin Star, revealed on Monday (2 December) that he was homeless.

In the announcement on TikTok, he talked about his “mental health” struggles, asking fans to share his video and “spread the message of how the government are treating kids”.

He later shared an update, saying social services had called him to arrange a meeting regarding foster care and supported accommodation. But on Wednesday (4 December), in another TikTok, the star said he was still homeless.

“They’ve told me I need to be street homeless again or return home until they find me a foster care placement, which might take a while,” he said. “They’re telling me ‘days’, which is probably gonna be weeks. So, I’m gonna have to be street homeless.”

However, his desperate plea for help has now been answered.

“I finally got the placement and it’s amazing,” he said on TikTok, appearing teary-eyed as he thanked fans for helping him find an emergency placement. “It’s been wild, so wild, but thank you all very much.”

Section 20 of the 1989 Children Act is a voluntary arrangement under which local authorities provide accommodation for children who have reached the age of 16 but were under 21, and Veal has benefitted from this.

Local councils are responsible for helping people who are homeless, although their needs are not deemed a priority. Organisations such as StreetLink and Shelter England also provide support for homelessness people.

According to Centre Point, almost 136,000 young people asked for help from their local council in the year 2022-2023 because they were homeless or at risk of becoming homelessness in the UK. Stonewall Housing revealed a 33 per cent increase in demand for its services between April 2023 and March 2024, with 3,202 LGBTQ+ individuals now being given help.

Shelter’s emergency helpline can be reached on 0808 800 4444.

