Gay Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam has criticised an unnamed footballer whom he claimed “wouldn’t support LGBTQ+ equality” but “cheated on his wife every week”.

McAdam, who came out as gay in 2014, was speaking about the lack of LGBTQ+ equality within football in the wake of the recent furore over the Rainbow Laces campaign, which has seen reports of numerous players refusing to wear rainbow accessories that signal solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

At the weekend, Crystal Palace and England centre back Marc Guéhi sparked controversy by writing “I Love Jesus” on his LGBTQ+ rainbow armband ahead of a Premier League match against Newcastle United, while Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy refused to wear one because of his religious beliefs.

It later emerged that Manchester United players abandoned plans to wear rainbow jackets after Muslim Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui reportedly also cited religious beliefs for his decision not to take part.

Now, McAdam has criticised a different, unnamed, player who he says cited religious beliefs as a reason for not supporting LGBTQ+ equality, but who he claims had been unfaithful to his wife on a regular basis. There is no indication that the unnamed footballer is any of the players involved in recent controversies, or even an active player.

McAdam wrote on X/Twitter: “Recent events have reminded me of another player who wouldn’t support LGBTQ+ equality because of his religious beliefs. It’s funny though, because those same religious beliefs allowed him to cheat on his wife every week.”

McAdam has previously said he thinks gay footballers don’t come out “because of the fear”, and he feels he’s “always coming out” in the world of football.

“The weird thing about coming out is you never come out once,” the gay Sky Sports presenter said in September.

“You’re coming out for the rest of your life, especially in my industry, because I meet players and managers, and even now they don’t know you’re gay because they didn’t read Gay Times or look at social media or had never had that conversation.”

