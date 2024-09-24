Gay Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam has said he feels he’s “always coming out” in the world of football.

McAdam came out in an interview with Gay Times magazine in 2014, where he opened up about battling with his sexuality for years, and suggested that gay footballers don’t do the same out “of fear”.

Now, he has told the All Out with Jon Dean podcast that coming out remains a regular part of his life.

“The weird thing about coming out is you never come out once”, reflected McAdam.

“You’re always coming out for the rest of your life, especially in my industry, because I meet players and managers, and even now they don’t know you’re gay because they didn’t read Gay Times or didn’t look at social media or had never had that conversation.”

“But they’ll say ‘Oh, did you have a good summer? What did you get up to? You away with the kids, wife?’ You’re like: ‘Oh, here we go again. What do I say here? Do I come out or do I just say no, no, I’m single’, or whatever?”

There are only five out gay professional footballers playing right now. Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic forward Zander Murray announced his retirement last year.

In an interview with Attitude magazine in 2017, McAdam said: “I think the football dressing room would be open to a gay footballer because that’s the way they operate, teammates are teammates, whatever their colour, sexuality, race or religion. When you put on the shirt, you’re in it together. Footballers look after footballers.”

There is a small but growing number of out gay male professional footballers around the world.

However, he added: “The industry as a whole needs to take huge steps forward, both in the media and on the terraces, but it is definitely headed in the right direction.”

In 2020, McAdam spearheaded coverage of talkSPORT’s Game Day show, which paid tribute to Britain’s first out gay professional footballer, Justin Fashanu, and highlighted how the sport can be more inclusive.

