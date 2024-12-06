We’re in the thick of Love Island Australia season six, and one expert has spoken out about the series’ consent buttons.

Warning: Discussions of sexual assault.

First introduced in the Australian version in season five, the pink heart above each bed aims to combat sexual assault in the series. In October last year, Love Island Australia executive producer Alex Mavroidakis said to TV Tonight that the team are “so red hot on” ensuring cast members utilise the “consent heart”.

“If anyone starts kissing or touching each other in bed, producers will physically walk into the bedroom and tell them to switch their Consent Heart on,” he told the outlet. “Only at that point are they both consenting adults and we leave them alone. That is something we are so red hot on, and we remind them of it every single day.”

Love Island Australia introduced a similar concept in season four of the show when there were consent lights installed on the side of each bed to be clear about boundaries when it comes to intimacy.

The consent buttons illuminate on Love Island Australia when both parties press them before intimacy. (ITVX)

However, a sociology lecturer at the University of Wollongong, Australia reflected that while the “consent heart” is a “positive step”, it’s not fully representative of consent, which can be withdrawn at any time.

“Sexual consent is, and must be, enthusiastic, ongoing, unequivocal, equal, and conditional,” Dr Carlisle said to Yahoo! Lifestyle. “The ‘yes’ is not a blanket, all-or-nothing statement. People must be able to change their mind and withdraw their consent.”

As per Australian child protection organisation Bravehearts, consent is:

Freely given – without pressure or guilt

Enthusiastic – exciting and something all individuals want to do

Reversible – can be changed or taken away at any time

Ongoing – needs to be given before, during and the next time sexual activity happens

Mutual – all involved must agree

Informed – all involved must understand

Clearly and freely communicated – there should be no mystery or doubt

Specific – saying yes to one thing does not mean yes to everything

If this story has affected you, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline confidentially for 24/7 support on 800 656 4673 or chat to a support worker online at online.rainn.org in the US, or in Australia call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737732.