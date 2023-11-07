Love Island Games stars Megan Barton Hanson and Kyra Green are exploring a queer connection in the villa in a first for the franchise.

The pair are among the line-up for the first-ever international all-stars edition of Love Island, uniting former cast members from Love Island UK, US, and Australia for an all-new drama-filled competition series.

Just one week into the highly-anticipated reality series, Megan and Kyra, who both came out as bisexual after their respective Love Island seasons, have discovered that they’re interested in one another.

In a sneak peek ahead of episode five, Green decides to pull Barton Hanson for a chat – in true Love Island fashion – to see if there’s a spark.

“I definitely wanted to talk to you because you’re very beautiful”, says Green, who originally appeared in season one of Love Island USA.

“I never know when girls are into girls [or when] there’s a mutual feeling.”

Barton Hanson is then seen asking Green: “Have you had any long-term relationships with girls?” to which Green replies that her most long-lasting relationships have been with women.

Hanson tells her: “My first experience with a girl was actually with a couple, but then I was like, only invested in the girl. I’m very openly sexual.”

Could Megan and Kyra be a match? (Peacock)

Green and Hanson’s one-to-one sounds super sweet, but one islander has his back up about their blossoming connection.

Callum Hole, who originally appeared in Love Island Australia in 2022, had been pursuing Barton Hanson when Green pulled her for a chat.

The conversation rubs Hole up the wrong way, and he immediately feels threatened about having to “compete with another girl.”

Later on in their conversation, Hanson and Green bonded over double standards when it comes to sex.

Hanson told her co-star: “I was a stripper before I went on Love Island.

Callum wasn’t thrilled about having to compete with a girl. (Peacock)

“You can imagine in the UK, [how] people are still quite conservative. To be able to help one girl be like, ‘Okay, I can be authentically myself,’ whether that’s working in the sex industry or coming out as bisexual… It makes it all worth it.”

Green shared: “I feel like going on this [show], I can be myself and talk about being fluid. A lot of people started coming out to me before they could come out to their parents. I just felt like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m meant to do.”

Could this be the start of a beautiful connection for Hanson and Green?

Viewers will find out shortly, with Love Island Games streaming six nights per week on Peacock.