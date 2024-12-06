A new version of the Wicked soundtrack has been released – without dialogue

Wicked may have been out in the world for two whole weeks now, but citizens of Oz are still receiving the most scandalotious of treats, with a new version of the soundtrack dropping today.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as everyone’s favourite green ‘baddie’, Ariana Grande as the irrevocably popular G a linda and Jonathan Bailey as the sexiest man alive charming Prince Fiyero, Wicked has taken the world by storm.

And though the film was released on 22 November, the live action Broadway adaptation has still got the girls and the gays in a chokehold (proven by claims that the film is “woke” and censorship in certain territories.)

This grasp has been helped firmly by the soundtrack, which features all of Act One’s bangers. But some fans haven’t been thrilled at the fact that all of the film’s dialogue has also made it into the recording

Well, with a wave of our magic wand, we have the solution. Released today, a version of the Wicked soundtrack features edits of its two most popular songs without the spoken word dialogue.

Named “Popular – Edit” and “Defying Gravity – Edit”, the pair of tracks sit at the end of the newly released version of the Wicked: The Soundtrack album.

The former, “Popular”, is just over a minute shorter than the film’s version and cuts out the song’s flowery introduction, starting straight with the iconic chorus, as the Wizard intended.

“Defying Gravity”, meanwhile clocks in at a skinny four minutes shorter than its original counterpart. But it’s worth noting that – for everyone that enjoys pretending to be both Elphaba and Glinda in the shower by performing both parts complete with spoken word – the original may still be the favoured choice.

You may like to watch

The only strange part in the latter edit is that because Cynthia’s “And nobody in all of Oz” line is spoken in the original cut, this new version of the Wicked soundtrack has shoehorned in the line, sung, in a higher key than the rest of the song.

Wicked: The Soundtrack is available to stream now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.