Pedro Pascal tops Jonathan Bailey in Grindr’s Hottest Man of the Year poll

‘Dating’ app Grindr has released its Unwrapped 2024 year in review – including Pedro Pascal beating out Jonathan Bailey and Bad Bunny as the hottest man of the year.

We know, we know, we’re sorry about the headline. Apart from, we’re not, really, at all.

Grindr has released its yearly recap with a nice pun on Spotify Wrapped called ‘Unwrapped’, and unveiled a positive avalanche of surveys, stats and percentages – in other words, the reason why data journalism was invented.

As well as which countries have the highest number of daddies, why Charli XCX was the top album of the year (for bottoms), users’ favourite porn stars and where all the fem tops are at, the app has also conducted a survey on who our crushes are.

In fifth place for ‘Hottest Man of the Year’ was The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who is just below Travis Kelce in fourth and Bad Bunny in third.

That meant that, list-wise, we can truthfully write these words: Pedro Pascal topped Jonathan Bailey. And good for them!

The Wicked star placed second among the app’s users, while everyone “cool, slutty daddy” swooped into the top spot.

Grindr Unwrapped also crowned 2024’s ‘Babygirl of the Year’, with Troye Sivan on top. Pun intended. In second, it was Shawn Mendes, with Jacob Elordi in third and Lil Nas X in fourth. ‘The Challengers Boys’ – i.e. Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist – were playing doubles in fifth.

The “Gayest Gayborhood of the Year” was Soho, London, best “Gay Power Couple” were crowned as Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson and the gays gagged the most over the Olympic French pole vaulter’s conspicuous pole.

For anyone needing a reminder of the above, Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic dreams were dashed when his bulge knocked the pole off during a vault at Paris 2024. Doesn’t sound like a loss to us.

The full rundown of Grindr Unwrapped 2024 is available here.

