Cortisa Star is a trans rapper, who has gone viral for TikTok smash hit “Fun.”

In a world where mainstream queer rappers are limited to Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean and Azealia Banks, any addition is more than welcomed, which is perhaps why Cortisa, who uses she/her pronouns, is gaining attention.

Known for her explicit lyrics and devil-may-care attitude on social media, Cortisa has close to 42,000 Instagram followers, more than quarter of a million on TikTok and almost 33,000 on X/Twitter.

And according to her recent Spotify Wrapped results, the rapper’s 2024 run was a “chewww” – meaning very good indeed – with 397,000 listeners and more 7.4 million streams.

Here’s what we know about rap’s latest rising star.

the cortisa 2024 run was a chewww pic.twitter.com/p5I6MtbOP3 — Cortisa Star ⚜️🪽 (@CortisaStar) December 4, 2024

What music has Cortisa Star released?

Cortisa has 11 songs on streaming service Spotify.

Her most recent release is “Bad asf”, but “Cortisa Crump” has more than 896,000 streams.

But it’s her February hit “Fun”, which contains the lyrics, “He like my body, he know I’m a tr*nny,”, that’s the most popular, having garnered close to five million streams, and gained her mainstream attention.

What has Cortisa said about being a trans woman in the rap industry?

Cortisa has been open about her journey, and has had to deal with a lot of online hate. But she seems to be made of strong stuff, responding on X on Friday (6 December): “Everyone asking how I’m doing, and low-key I’m doing awesome.

“Obviously it’s a lot of unwarranted hate but the world is lowke [sic] still spinning… [you] would have thought I was [a] killer.”

me when its time to clock into the albino non binary trans rapper thing factory https://t.co/d7IXWbdQO2 — Cortisa Star ⚜️🪽 (@CortisaStar) December 9, 2024

Like plssss oh my god https://t.co/lKoOc2Kf0A — Cortisa Star ⚜️🪽 (@CortisaStar) December 8, 2024

What has Charli XCX said about Cortisa?

Charli XCX. (Getty/Canva)

Instagram account @TheNeighborhoodTalk reported that Brat star Charli XCX had “co-signed” Cortisa.

No public “co-signing” seems to have actually happened, but Charli started following Cortisa on Instagram – a big deal in itself – after “Bad asf” was released. She’s clearly destined for great things.

