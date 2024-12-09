Kindness at work affirms dignity and social inclusion, study shows

A new study focused on people working and studying in higher education examines the role of kindness, defined as actions that affirm dignity and social inclusion, in fostering a sense of community and wellbeing.

According to its analysis, receiving kindness was substantially linked to better institutional identification, lower stress levels, and higher wellbeing overall.

Whereas, giving kindness was substantially linked to lower levels of stress reduction and the acquisition of institutional identity. That’s things like the unique characteristics, values, and traditions that define an academic institution.

Qualitative analysis of micronarratives about kindness revealed that the most common experiences of kindness are feeling safe and being noticed. Both acts support dignity.

While the study, written by K. Kanoho Hosoda and Mica Estrada, specifically examined kindness within higher education environments, its core principles of dignity, social inclusion, and wellbeing are applicable across many, if not all, professional settings.

Whether you work in a corporate office, a small business, a non-profit, or a service industry, the fundamental human need for recognition, safety, and genuine connection remain the same.

What’s key is to move from theoretical understanding to practical, everyday actions. Here are five ways to make a change where you work.

Practice active recognition

If you’re not doing this already, start actively noticing and acknowledging your colleagues’ contributions, efforts, and strengths.

This could mean sharing a compliment about their work on Slack, giving kudos or referring back to their good ideas in meetings, or even privately commending someone on a recent accomplishment or flex of their skills.

Create psychological safety

If you work in a toxic environment, creating a sense of safety for yourself and colleagues can be difficult, but is all the more important.

If you knowingly or unknowingly default to criticism or looking for gaps when a new idea is presented, change your tack. Lead with positivity and commend ideas before looking at the practicabilities of how they might be implemented.

Be curious rather than critical, as this creates space for more open dialogue where people feel their perspectives are valued and respected.

Learn to listen

If a teammate seems stressed or overwhelmed, offer a non-judgmental ear.

This doesn’t mean solving their problems or getting engrossed in a bitching session, it’s as simple as creating a compassionate space where they feel heard and understood.

Even basic recognition like saying “That’s crap”, and offering to listen can be profoundly kind. We all need to offload now and then.

Remember small gestures

Appreciating and returning small gestures of consideration go a long way in building a sense of community.

Proactively help a colleague with a task they dread or are not as proficient at, bring them a cup of tea when they’re having a hard day, and offer assistance without being asked.

These micro-moments stack up quickly, and are so helpful in long-term relationship building.

Demonstrate cultural sensitivity

This time of year provides ample opportunities to recognise and respect the diversity of experiences and perspectives in your workplace.

Not everyone celebrates Christmas with a big happy family, for example.

Avoid assumptions and show genuine interest in how colleagues might spend their time off, if they offer this information. But don’t pry, of course – there is a fine line.

So that’s five ideas to start with. If you’re looking for more inspiration, the Action for Happiness movement shares a monthly calendar, with daily kindness to-dos, many of which are applicable to the workplace.

However, if your workplace is a kindness sink hole, it may be better to look for something new entirely.



