A new jobs board highlighting new opportunities at inclusive employers has gone live on PinkNews.

PinkNews, the world’s leading media platform for the LGBTQ+ community, has announced a new partnership with Jobbio’s Amply Network, to launch a jobs board tailored specifically to the LGBTQ+ community, making it easier for individuals to connect with employers who prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The jobs board is fully integrated into PinkNews’ platform, creating a seamless experience for users looking to explore career opportunities with companies that actively support and celebrate diversity.

Powered by Jobbio’s Amply Network, the portal will feature thousands of openings across various sectors, from tech and media to charitable organisations and corporate roles.

It will feature roles at companies in the UK, US and Europe.

Championing inclusion at work

The LGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges in the workplace, including discrimination and underrepresentation in certain fields. A recent report from the Trade Union Congress suggested that more than half of LGBTQ+ employees have been bullied, harassed or discriminated against in the workplace.



The PinkNews/Jobbio Amply Network partnership proactively addresses these barriers by curating a jobs board with inclusivity at the forefront. Job-seekers will be able to discover roles at companies that value and practise equal opportunities and diversity in their hiring process.

You may like to watch

“Our mission is to inform, inspire and empower the LGBTQ+ community,” said Sarah Watson, PinkNews’ chief product officer. “By launching this jobs board, in collaboration with Jobbio’s Amply Network, we are taking a big step toward creating real, tangible change in the working lives of our audience.

“It’s about more than jobs, it’s about creating safe and inclusive spaces where people can thrive.”

Connecting talent with purpose-driven employers

Today’s modern employee, especially the Gen Z cohort, want to work where the company’s purpose aligns with their own ethics. A report by professional services network Deloitte found that nearly 50 per cent of Gen Z employees have made career decision based on their personal beliefs.

Jobbio’s Amply Network is renowned for bridging the gap between talent and companies. By aligning with PinkNews, Amply will help ensure that LGBTQ+ professionals have greater access to employers that understand the importance of diverse perspectives.

As the conversation around DEI within the workplace continues to gain momentum, and cause polarisation, PinkNews and Jobbio’s Amply Network are leading the charge in empowering the queer workforce. This partnership will not only provide access to job opportunities but also encourage employers to actively foster diversity in “the office”.

Jobbio chief executive Stephen Quinn said: “We are delighted to partner with PinkNews to launch this dedicated jobs board for the LGBTQ+ community.

“At Jobbio, we believe in the power of inclusivity and are committed to helping people find workplaces where they can be their true selves. Together with PinkNews, we’ll help connect amazing talent with companies passionate about building diverse teams.”

For more information, or to start browsing new opportunities, visit the PinkNews Jobs Board today, and if you’re looking to employ diverse and brilliant talent, talk to us – we’re happy to help!

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.