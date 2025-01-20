Here’s how to earn more money this year

As we hurtled into a new year, it’s time for many to reassess their financial goals, explore new opportunities, and seek new ways to boost their income.

Whether you’re seeking a promotion, career change or a pay increase for your existing role, here’s some actionable advice to help you earn more in 2025.

Look for inclusive companies in high-paying sectors

Tech, healthcare and renewable energy sectors are all offering fresh opportunities and high salaries in 2025. And though LGBTQ+ representation is growing in these, there is still plenty of space to carve out your place.

Typically, but not always, large multinationals will have diversity, equality and inclusion policies in place, and these will be easy to find on their websites. However, many organisations are now rowing back on DE&I, including McDonalds, Walmart, Ford, Lowe’s, Toyota, John Deere, Stanley Black & Decker, Molson Coors, Harley-Davidson, and Jack Daniel’s.

Start by researching companies that actively support LGBTQ+ inclusion – you’ll find these easily on the PinkNews Job Board, and happily these inclusive employers are actively seeking talent too.

You can also take a shortcut by asking the conversational search pop-up to identify inclusive employers, and you can even upload your CV to be directly matched with roles that require your skillset.

Upskill in strategic areas

One tried-and-tested way to boost your learning power is by learning in-demand skills. From coding bootcamps to online AI courses, education tailored to your career goals can open doors to higher-paying roles.



Technological, cognitive, and social skills are highly-sought after, according to McKinsey. Its predictions for top fastest-growing skills between 2025 and 2030 include: basic digital skills, advanced communication and negotiation skills, creativity, technology design, engineering and maintenance, advanced IT and programming skills, interpersonal skills and empathy, scientific research and development, and leadership and management.

If you’re already working, consider asking your employer about training opportunities or professional development budgets. Many companies are happy to invest in employees who want to grow within the organisation, especially when the upskilling area aligns with the company mission.

If you’re not ready for intense commitment, online platforms like Datacamp, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, edX, Udemy, Google, and Hubspot all provide courses that you can finish at your own pace.

Network with LGBTQ+ professionals

Networking can be cringe, but it doesn’t have to involve working a conference room.

Consider joining online or in-person LGBTQ+ professional groups, attending virtual meetups, or even participating in Pride-themed work events. Volunteering with these can also be a great way to make genuine connections with like-minded individuals, while expanding your network.

And if there’s a LGBTQ+ professional or leader you admire, reach out to them and see if they’ll share hard-won wisdom on succeeding in a particular industry, and how to navigate particular workplace challenges.

Negotiate your worth

According to 2024 Glassdoor data, LGBTQ+ employees in the United States make roughly 16% less than non-LGBTQ+ employees, while transgender employees make 23% less than non-LGBTQ+ employees.

And the figures are echoed for UK workers. According to recent research, UK LGBTQ+ employees earn £6,700 less than straight workers, and this shortfall is equivalent to a pay gap of 16% — almost double the UK’s 9.6% gender pay gap.



Know your worth by researching average salaries for your role and location on the PinkNews Job Board, and on sites like Glassdoor or Payscale. And if you feel comfortable, ask a trusted colleague if they’d share their salary details.

Find a new gig

During 2021’s Great Resignation, the median pay raise people received when changing jobs reached more than 20%, but the figures are no longer as bountiful.

As of May 2024, median pay raises appear to have moderated to around 10% for job-to-job (J2J) moves, which are now below 2019 levels.



Still, 10% remains higher than what you’d typically receive as an incremental pay increase by staying in a company, which hovers around 3.5% to 3.9%, depending on which report you read.

