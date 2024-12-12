Austin Butler to star as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho

Austin Butler is set to star as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho remake, according to reports.

The Queer director has enlisted the Elvis actor for the upcoming film, according to Variety, which is set to be a new adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, rather than the 2000 film.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi was reportedly being eyed for the role before Butler was confirmed as the lead. Of course, both actors have played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Sofia Coppola’s Priscila, respectively. Monsters star Cooper Koch was also rallying for the lead role.

The Italian director – best known for his work on the Timothee Chalamet–led Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, featuring Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, and Zendaya – is working with screenwriter Scott Z Burns for the adaptation.

Burns has been credited on The Report, Side Effects, The Bourne Ultimatum, and most recently created the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations.

The film is set to be distributed by Lionsgate. In a previous statement, Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson said: “We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

What is the American Psycho remake about?

American Psycho was considered both groundbreaking and controversial when it was first published in 1991. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of an investment banker turned serial killer whose violent tendencies become increasingly sadistic and complex as the story continues.

The novel was adapted into a film starring Christian Bale in 2000, which followed the killings of Wall Street banker and serial killer Patrick Bateman, famously played by Christian Bale. It was later turned into a stage musical starring Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

The remake will be a new adaptation of the original novel, rather than the Bale-fronted film. The remake of American Psycho will likely look different to previous versions, but given Guadagnino’s penchant for intense films, it’s likely to feel similar to his past works.