Monsters’ breakout gay star Cooper Koch has thrown his hat into the ring to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming adaptation of American Pyscho.

While Koch might have only just elbowed his way into our eye-line, with his turn as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s anthology Monsters series – not least because of a nude shower scene – it seems he’s determined to stay there.

The star has now addressed Guadagnino’s plan for a reboot of the million-copy-selling 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Museum Gala, in Los Angeles, on Saturday (19 October), Koch said: “Luca’s doing American Psycho, so I think I can do Patrick Bateman.

“I haven’t played a serial killer yet so I think I could do it,” the star added, revealing a surge in potential work following the headlines garnered by Netflix’s serialisation of The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. “Things are coming in, things are moving, things are happening, so we’ll see. Nothing is locked in or happening yet.”

"I haven't played a serial killer yet" – At the #AcademyMuseumGala, #Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch says he would love to star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of #AmericanPsycho pic.twitter.com/pMiYV6lNV6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 20, 2024

It was recently reported that Guadagnino, who also directed 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, and Challengers earlier this year, was in final negotiations to direct a new adaptation of the book. It was previously filmed in 2000, with Christian Bale as investment banker and serial killer Bateman. There has also been a Broadway musical version of the social satire.

The Bourne Ultimatum‘s Scott Z Burns is said to be writing the script for the new film.

Koch, who previously starred in 2022’s horror film Swallowed and They/Them, about a group of LGBTQ+ teens at a conversion therapy camp, has been vocal in his support of Erik Menendez since Monsters dropped. Some viewers accused Murphy of creating “incestuous fetish porn”, and the killer sibling himself labelled the series “naive and inaccurate”.

Guadagnino’s next film to be released will be the Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey romantic drama Queer.

Love, Simon star Starkey recently spoke to PinkNews about feeling “embarrassed” while filming sex scenes with the former Bond star.

