The first few representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 have been announced, with queer activist and multi award-winning musician ADONXS set to represent Czechia.

Slovakian-born 29-year-old Adam Pavlovčin, known as ADONXS, will perform for Czechia, with the full list of the 38 countries performing at Eurovision 2025 being confirmed earlier this week.

Eurovision 2025 will be hosted in Basel, Switzerland, after the country’s entrant and history-making non-binary singer Nemo won the 2024 contest earlier this year, with their song “The Code”.

ADONXS first rose to national fame in Czechia in 2021 after winning the singing contest SuperStar, the Czech-Slovak version of Pop Idol, during which he became known to the show’s viewers for his unapologetic queer identity and gender non-conforming outfits.

The following year, he signed a record deal with Warner Music Group and released a string of singles, including “Game”, which peaked at number nine on the Slovakian national airplay charts.

His debut album Age of Adonxs dropped in November 2022, and reached number 88 on the Slovakian album charts.

In addition to garnering notability for his music career, the Prague-based artist has partaken in several pro-LGBTQ+ campaigns aimed at increasing queer visibility in Slovakia, where same-sex marriage remains illegal.

He has been the face of a pro-LGBTQ+ ad campaign and fought to have the definition of the word “love” changed in the Slovakian dictionary to ensure it is inclusive of different sexualities and genders. The definition of the word currently describes “love” as an “affection of an individual of one gender for an individual of another gender”.

In 2022, he performed at a protest march in memory of Juraj Vankulič and Matúš Horváth, two queer people killed in a shooting outside Bratislavian gay bar Tepláreň, which was perpetrated by anti-LGBTQ+ attacker, Juraj Krajčik.

Also in 2022, he was included in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list in the music category, and won both Best New Artist and Best Male Artist at the Evropa 2 Music Awards.

Last year, the singer was awarded with a Cena Inakosti Award for his LGBTQ+ activism.

Speaking to Eurovision fan site Wiwibloggs, ADONXS shared: “I have visualized this moment to a large extent and for the last year I have mainly focused on creating new songs, also with the ambition of Eurovision.

“I applied with several songs, and I am happy that one of them was ultimately successful and won it all. I can’t wait to be able to share the song with you.”

In a separate statement regarding his confirmation as Czechia’s Eurovision representative, the queer star said: “First of all, I am really happy, participating in Eurovision has always been my big dream. At the same time, I feel a great responsibility to represent a country that has a great recent history in the competition, and which is my home.”

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on 13 and 15 May 2025, with the grand final airing on 17 May.

