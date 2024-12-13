LGBTQ+ veterans who were ejected from the military due to their sexuality will be able to receive up to £70,000 in compensation from today (13 December).

The ban on openly gay soldiers, which was lifted in 2000, had resulted in veterans being prohibited from serving in the armed forces due to their sexuality or gender identity.

Those who were discovered to be LGBTQ+ faced horrific treatment, including physical and sexual abuse, so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and blackmail, as well as dismissal from the service.

Now, veterans eligible for compensation can apply to receive a £50,000 payout under the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme.

An additional £20,000 can be applied for by those who endured harassment or ill-treatment while serving in addition to being dismissed or discharged. All eligible veterans can also request to have their rank restored and discharge reason amended.

‘Moral stain on our nation’

Defence secretary, John Healey said: ”The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation.

“Our government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured.”

Government modelling has estimated that the maximum number of impacted veterans is 4,000. It isn’t known how many will apply for compensation.

In September, LGBTQ+ veterans who were awarded a special badge of their service refused to wear it until they were paid compensation for the injustice they faced while in the UK’s armed forces.

In August, LGBTQ+ veterans charity, Fighting With Pride, was awarded a grant to help create the UK’s first memorial to LGBTQ+ veterans.

The charity, which campaigned to get justice for servicemen and women affected by the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces, was awarded a £350,000 government grant to create the memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

