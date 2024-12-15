Oppenheimer’s Nick Dumont opens up on coming out journey

Nick Dumont, who plays Jackie Oppenheimer in the hit Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, has shared further details on their gender after coming out as trans masculine non-binary.

The actor came out via their Instagram bio last week (December 6), updating it to include “they/them” pronouns, and a representative for the actor told TMZ that they “identify as a trans masculine non-binary person”.

Dumont changed their profile name to Nick on Instagram but the username still includes their deadname.

Speaking to Out Magazine, Dumont recently explained that they would keep working under their deadname “Emma”, and any films and shows they appear in would be credited to that name, but that they would go by Nick in their personal life.

They said that it took time to understand their gender and who they were.

“Coming out to myself as trans has been one of the longest challenges I’ve faced in life. It has also been the most rewarding by a mile.”

“I lived in an authoritarian household for many decades where it wasn’t safe to be myself at home. I knew at 13/14 I wasn’t ‘like other girls,’ I knew I liked girls and I knew I didn’t feel right in my body,” Dumont said.

It was when Dumont was 19 that they experienced gender euphoria after being cast as a trans boy for a TV pilot and now, they have found “a safe community” and “figured out” that they were nonbinary.

“Now I’m out, have a life I could have only dreamed of as a kid, and I still get to play women at work. I’m trans. I love being trans. We’re here. We’ve always been here,” they continued.

Dumont also said they were grateful to the “courageous queer people” who paved the way for the “safe spaces and support” they have been able to access as well as being able to “get medical care without fear”.

They added: “I didn’t think I’d be out to everyone so soon but I made a promise to myself that if someone asked, I would share. Someone did ask and I shared…because I’m proud.”

Dumont rose to fame after appearing in Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.

They have also appeared in Licorice Pizza, Pretty Little Liars, The Fosters, and Bunheads.