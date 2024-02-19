The British Academy Film Awards 2024 finally took place on 18 February at The Royal Festival Hall, London, and the winners have been revealed.

The 2024 BAFTAs were hosted by LGBTQ+ ally David Tenant, who took to the stage wearing a kilt with his Staged co-star Michael Sheen’s dog, Bark Ruffalo. “Tonight’s going to go smoother than Ken’s chest,” Tenant joked, referencing Ryan Gosling’s prep for his role in the nominated movie, Barbie.

Oppenheimer led the way with seven BAFTA wins, with Poor Things scooping up five. Robert Downey Jr, who plays the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in the thriller/action film, made history on the night after winning his first BAFTA in 31 years.

However, queer fantasy/romance All of Us Strangers was snubbed from the winners’ list on the night, despite receiving six nominations across the awards ceremony. The film has been hailed as an emotional, deeply moving watch — particularly for LGBTQ+ viewers who might have felt misunderstood in their formative years.

Andrew Haigh’s psychological adaptation of the Japanese ghost story Strangers previously received nods for Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor and Casting, and also marked the first nomination for Haigh as Director at the BAFTAs.

LGBTQ+ viewers and allies took to X to express their disappointment at the lack of recognition for the film, with one person writing: “so sad about All of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal and Claire Foy not winning ANYTHING at the baftas, AND about Andrew Scott not even getting a nomination.

You may like to watch

“that film is one of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching things i’ve ever seen and it deserves so much more #baftas”.

Another viewer said: “how has all of us strangers not won anything then i’m actually getting so upset out here #BAFTAs”, while a third added: “Great set of Bafta results – only wish All of Us Strangers had won something because it is a film that deserves some award love #BAFTAs”.

Fans were previously horrified to see that Scott — who portrays Adam and strikes up a beautiful relationship with his only neighbour Harry (played by Mescal) — was left out of the nominations for Best Actor at the awards.

Barbie also lost out on all five BAFTAs award wins, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, as well as design awards.