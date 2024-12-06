Oppenheimer actor Nick Dumont has come out as transmasculine and non-binary and has shared their new pronouns.

The star, who portrayed Jackie Oppenheimer – Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law – in the film, revealed their identity via their Instagram bio, which now includes “they/them” pronouns.

“They identity as a trans masculine non-binary person,” a representative for the actor told TMZ. Despite the star updating their information on the social site with their affirmed name, their Instagram handle, however, still includes their deadname.

In May, Dumont showcased a new look with their Instagram followers. They traded in their long locks for a short, choppy haircut and appeared to reference Chappell Roan in the caption of the image. “Your favourite sweetheart’s favourite sweetheart,” the post read.

Fans shared their support in the actor’s latest post on Tuesday (3 December), with one follower commenting: “Happy coming out Nick.”

“Glad you’ve been able to come out and embrace your gender recently,” another reflected. “Congrats on coming out, Nick! Enjoy being you and your newfound freedom,” wrote a third.

Dumont joins a slew of stars, including Chloe Grace Moretz, Julia Fox and Brandon Kyle Goodman, who have all come out as LGBTQ+ in 2024.

Dumont rose to fame after their performance in the Oscar award-winning film Oppenheimer. They were a part of the cast alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer led the way with seven wins at the BAFTAs this year, while Poor Things scooped up five awards. Downey Jr, who plays the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in the thriller/action film, made history on the night after winning his first BAFTA in 31 years.

You may like to watch

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.