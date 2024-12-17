Beloved British actress and lesbian icon Miriam Margolyes is heading back to the world of Doctor Who, a year on from her voice role as Beep the Meep in the show’s 60th anniversary special.

Harry Potter and The Age of Innocence star Margolyes will once again be lending her voice to the legendary sci-fi series, this time in the new, special audio boxset, Doctor Who: Classic Doctors New Monsters Faithful Friends.

The This Much Is True author will be starring as Lupari Soothsayer in episode two of the four-episode boxset, entitled “The Dying Breed”.

A synopsis of the episode reads: “When the Doctor, Leela and K9 land on the Lupari homeworld tracking a temporal anomaly, they find a kingdom in disarray.

“The Great Lord Garzan’s son has been attacked, and strange beasts roam the frozen landscape. Whilst Leela spars with the new heir, the Doctor and K9 must work out how all these strange events are connected.

“Little do they know that their discoveries will shake the Lupari to their core.”

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. (BBC Studios)

While Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is currently fulfilling the role of the Doctor in Russell T Davies revamped Doctor Who seasons, Doctor Who: Classic Doctors New Monsters Faithful Friends will see former Doctor actors Tom Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and Michael Troughton return in audio form.

Other episodes in the boxset include “The Krillitane Feint”, “The Krillitane Relic” and “Five Hundred Ways to Leave Your Lover”.

Miriam Margolyes sent Doctor Who fanatics into a frenzy when it was announced last year that she would be making an appearance in the 60th anniversary special episode, entitled “The Star Beast”.

Announcing her casting as classic villain Beep The Meep, she shared her “relief” at finally getting to star in the famed time-travelling series, more than 50 years into her career.

Doctor Who villain Beep the Meep (L) is played by Miriam Gargolyes. (BBC/Getty)

“I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy,” she said.

Aside from her acting career, Margolyes, 83, is known for her potty-mouth and hilarious TV chat show anecdotes, and for being one of Britain’s most adored lesbians.

Last year, she announced that she would be moving in with her partner Heather Sutherland after 56 years together.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ on Christmas Day for the Christmas special episode “Joy To The World”, starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.

