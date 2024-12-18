Sports commentator Alex Scott and her girlfriend, Jess Glynne, looked as smitten as ever on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

The couple turned heads at the awards on Tuesday (17 December), wearing co-ordinated black outfits. Alex Scott had on a strapless black velvet gown while pop star Jess Glynne sported a modern twist on a classic suit.

Glynne was seen attentively ensuring that her girlfriend’s dress remained picture-perfect throughout the evening.

Alex Scott (L) and Jess Glynne wore co-ordinated outfits at the awards ceremony. (Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Glynne told PinkNews: I am in a place where I feel connected to myself which has allowed me to be “real happy in love.”

They are no strangers to showcasing their love at prestigious events. In March, the pair officially launched their relationship by sharing a kiss at the BRIT Awards after-party.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne (R) appear in public together often. (Getty/Marco Bahler/amFAR)

In August, Jess Glynne shared photos of them together on a luxury yacht. They were seen laughing and hugging while watching the sunset. It is unclear when they first met but they were spotted together in May 2023.

Ex-Arsenal star Alex Scott was previously in a relationship with her “first love”, former Boston Breakers teammate Kelly Smith.

Alex Scott made headlines in 2022 during the Qatar World Cup when she donned a pro-LGBTQ+ OneLove armband while presenting the BBC’s coverage – as it is illegal to be gay in the middle eastern country.

Her spur-of-the-moment outfit adjustment came shortly after the England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and Switzerland teams made a joint decision to U-turn on their promise to wear the OneLove armbands, for fear of being yellow-carded.

In November, the presenter revealed her fears over online bullying, admitting it had left her afraid to leave her home. Speaking to The Times, she said that trolls had even threatened to “throw acid” in her face.

