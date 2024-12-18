JoJo Siwa has raised eyebrows yet again with a questionable – and controversial – tattoo choice.

The former Dance Moms star made a less-than-well-received comment earlier this year and has now had it inked on her forearm.

In April, Siwa was mocked for claiming her single Karma had jump-started a new song genre which she dubbed gay pop.

Speaking to Billboard at the time, she said that when she first signed with Columbia Records, she told the executives that she “wanted to start a new genre of music… it’s called ‘gay pop’”.

Despite suggesting that she wanted to invent the genre, the singer went on to name “Applause” and “Can’t Be Tamed” by queer artists Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus as examples of so-called “gay pop”.

“It’s that world of music, where it’s not necessarily pop – it’s not giving you Katy Perry ‘California Girls’ pop, it’s giving you Lady Gaga ‘Judas’,” she said.

People were quick to take her down a peg or two. “Elton, Bowie, The B-52s, Wham!, Queen, and the Village People are just a few of the ‘gay pop’ bands I can think of off the top of my head,” one commenter wrote.

“Listen, no hate to JoJo, but she should not say she invented gay pop,” they added.

However, instead of backing down quietly, JoJo Siwa has now shared a clip of her getting a tattoo on her arm that reads “CEO of gay pop.”

Fans’ reactions have been, well, maybe not quite she might have hoped for. “Good for her she thinks so highly of herself. A reality check would be nice though,” one user wrote on social media. “She’s not even in the boardroom of gay pop.”

A second said her “ego is so big she could float to space”, while another asked: “Can Elton John call her for a grandpa chat, please?”

But at least one person welcomed the tattoo, saying: “Actually makes me quite like JoJo… more people need to be able to laugh at [themselves].”

