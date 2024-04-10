JoJo Siwa has just added to the list of “bad things” she’s done, as queer music fans are not impressed with her claim that she’s created a new “gay pop” genre in the wake of her new single “Karma”.

Twenty-year-old former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has been at the the centre of the music industry in recent weeks, after she dropped her first “adult” single “Karma” alongside a shocking new look.

In the “Karma” music video, Ms. Siwa, who is a lesbian, takes her “adult” theme to a whole new level as she proceeds to hump and grind on her love interest. It’s a move that made the video instantly go viral, and sent sapphics into a confused frenzy online.

Yet, it seems we are only at the beginning of her big gay era, as JoJo Siwa has now proclaimed to be starting a new genre of music – “gay pop”.

Speaking to Billboard, Siwa explained that when she first signed with Columbia Records, she told the executives that she “wanted to start a new genre of music… it’s called ‘gay pop’”.

Despite suggesting that she wanted to invent the genre, the singer went on to name “Applause” and “Can’t Be Tamed” by queer artists Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus as examples of so-called “gay pop”.

“It’s that world of music, where it’s not necessarily pop – it’s not giving you Katy Perry ‘California Girls’ pop, it’s giving you Lady Gaga ‘Judas’,” she said.

Yet Siwa’s comments have been challenged by queer artists and music fans who have suggested that such a genre has existed for a very, very long time.

Canadian music stars and gay twins Tegan and Sara – who are one of the most notable lesbian pop music artists of all time – shared a clip of Siwa’s interview on TikTok, stitched with a short selfie video of themselves staring into the camera.

the BEST repose to jojo siwa saying she wants to invent a “new genre called gay pop” 😭 pic.twitter.com/NiM02qXN5C — taylor venus 🏳️‍🌈 🍉 (@harleysalicent) April 7, 2024

On social media, floods of users have shared their examples of “gay pop” that existed long before JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” was released last Friday.

“Elton, Bowie, The B-52s, Wham!, Queen, and the Village People are just a few of the ‘gay pop’ bands I can think of off the top of my head,” one commenter wrote.

“Listen, no hate to JoJo, but she should not say she invented gay pop,” they added.

i’m sorry but jojo siwa claiming that she is launching gay pop as a genre is such a slap in the face to so many other artists who do it so much better 😐 https://t.co/Gzj8ZLV9oA — Kayla #WelcomeHomeWynonna (@ViewserAlert) April 7, 2024

people mentioning the currents when it comes to "gay pop" as an own to jojo siwa but forget to talk about the real serious actual originals… (picture melissa etheridge also) pic.twitter.com/YOhWU0xOoE — clair 🧡🤍🩷 (@aquariusbutch) April 8, 2024

jojo siwa thinks she’s a trailblazer who invented gay pop???? OPEN THE SCHOOLS — spencer thomas (@byspencerthomas) April 7, 2024

my exact reaction when jojo said she’s creating gay pop – a “brand new” genre of music pic.twitter.com/Rc92VYcL4o — ju 🪴 (@ivysunfIower) April 8, 2024

“I guess she’s never heard of King Princess, Peach PRC, MUNA, Baby Queen, Chappell Roan, Hayley Kiyoko, or Fletcher,” a second quipped.

“I’m so glad I can finally make gay pop music now that JoJo Siwa has invented it. Thanks queen,” wrote queer Canadian pop singer Xana on X/Twitter.

As it happens, the “gay pop” used to fuel Siwa’s new era may have actually been created over a decade ago, as her single “Karma” is thought to be a discarded Miley Cyrus song.

“Karma’s A B**ch” was reportedly the title of a 2012 Cyrus single that never made it out of the drafts and, coincidentally or not, those lyrics feature in Siwa’s new song.

Cyrus worked on the song with Rock Mafia, who, again perhaps coincidentally, are listed as the producers of Siwa’s track.