Queer model and American Horror Story actress Cara Delevingne has donned drag for the holiday season, starring as Elton John in a remake of his “Step Into Christmas” music video.

Streams of superstars have given their best Elton John impersonations over the years, from Rocketman lead Taron Egerton to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourite Marmalade. Now, it’s Cara Delevingne’s turn.

The actress gets into male drag to play the now 77-year-old music icon in a new, meta version of his 1973 music video for festive track, “Step Into Christmas”.

Delevingne’s version shows the star in a near-identical quilted suit and tinted glasses, with her hair slicked back to resemble John’s ‘70s barnet.

Set in a recording studio, the updated video shows John’s stressed crew behind the scenes of the original video, attempting to make the set as Christmassy as possible in preparation for filming.

The team have to deal with not being able to get a “real reindeer” for the shoot and the studio being ambushed by a crazed fan during filming, all while Delevingne mimics “Elton’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions,” as a synopsis puts it.

John, who is a good friend of Delevingne’s, revealed that the idea began to take shape ahead of his final Glastonbury performance in 2023.

“We talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up. She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour,” he shared.

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great.”

Cara Delevingne (right) said it was a ‘dream’ to play her ‘idol’ Elton John. (Getty)

The Carnival Row actress described playing her “idol” as a “dream”.

“To say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement. To be asked by him to play him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly, I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day,” she said in a statement.

“I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Elton John’s recent documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which traces the early years of his ascent to superstardom, is streaming now on Disney+.

