Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has spoken out about the possibility of a second season for the series.

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along ahead.

The record-breaking series wrapped up its nine-episode run in season one, and fans speculated whether the limited series could be renewed for season two.

Originally billed as a limited series, the WandaVision spin-off followed Hahn’s character Agatha Harkness on her journey on the Witches’ Road, accompanied by Heartstopper actor Joe Locke as Teen/Billy, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone.

The series ended with Agatha as a ghost after she sacrificed herself to ex-lover Rio—who turned out to be Death—to save Billy. The pair set off to find Billy’s twin brother, but fans were left with a cliffhanger.

The double-bill finale of Agatha made history with the first lesbian kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe between Agatha and Rio. It also saw revealed Locke in his full super suit – something that queer Marvel fans should be very happy about.

Will there be a season two of Agatha All Along?

In a new interview, series star Hahn has cleared up the rumours surrounding a second series.

An Entertainment Tonight reporter told the actress that fans were shocked that the show “is not a limited series” because it was considered for the comedy categories at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Emmys rather than the limited series categories.

To this, Hahn said, “Let me tell you, we all thought it was! So when we saw that it was submitted in this category, we all got very excited about some possibilities.

“I love this witch,” she continued of her character. “If I could just play – I mean Agatha is everything you want as an actor in one part.”

However, Disney+ are yet to make an official announcement on the series continuing for a second season.

Season one of Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.