Beyoncé is set to set the stage alight during her NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to catch her performance on Netflix.

The singer is set to perform songs from her record-breaking Cowboy Carter album live for the first time during the Christmas Day Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans match at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Fans will be able to catch up on both Queen Bey’s performance and the NFL’s two Christmas Day 2024 games – which also include the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers – on Netflix.

However, you’ll have to be snappy if you’re planning on watching outside of the live performance, as the two Christmas games expire from the streaming platform three hours following the live stream in the US.

International viewers, however, will be given a bit more grace. The matches and Beyoncé’s performance will expire on Netflix 24 hours after the livestream concludes. The NFL live stream will include advert breaks, even if you are a no-ads subscriber of the site.

The star’s full lineup of tracks is yet to be revealed, but Beyoncé is set to bring along “special guests” featured on her latest country record, as per Netflix. Cowboy Carter featured the likes of Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, and more.

The star last headlined the Super Bowl in 2013 in New Orleans, which also featured a reunion from her former Destiny’s Child bandmates. She also made an appearance during Coldplay’s set in 2016, when she sang her Lemonade track “Formation”.

Mariah Carey is also set to open the show with a performance of her iconic holiday single “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

You can watch Beyoncé’s A Cowboy Carter Christmas performance during the NFL Christmas game on Netflix from 4.30 pm ET on Christmas Day.