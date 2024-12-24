Miley Cyrus has spoken out about her new music era in 2025, telling fans that she is “looking forward to starting over again”.

The “Used To Be Young” hitmaker has had a record-breaking year, after becoming the youngest-ever Disney Legend and earning her first Grammy award for Record of the Year, as well as a second with Best Pop Solo Performance with “Flowers”.

The Plastic Hearts album creator also featured on Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed country album this year Cowboy Carter in the duet “II Most Wanted”. She continued to be honoured during awards season with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song with “Beautiful That Way”, from the A24 film The Last Showgirl.

Taking to X, Cyrus has hinted that there’s more music goodness where that came from. “Happy Holidays & Happy New Year! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again,” she said.

“This is one of my favourite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do, I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew.”

HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR!



It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.



In everything I do I… pic.twitter.com/lAGjDMSIp8 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 23, 2024

The star acknowledged that it is a “heartbreaking process”, but understands that that the pieces will “come back together and create something beautiful.

She concluded: “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special.”

Miley Cyrus’ new album:

Cyrus recently revealed that her upcoming visual album will be “a concept album” inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic work, The Wall. “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

You may like to watch

She described the album, titled Something Beautiful, as “hypnotizing and glamourous,” and said it is “an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music”.

“I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level,” Cyrus continued.

An official release date for Miley Cyrus’ new album Something Beautiful is yet to be announced but is set to come sometime in 2025.