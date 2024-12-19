The true meaning of Christmas is… Mariah Carey in Fortnite?

The Queen of Christmas herself is reportedly set to burst from a block of ice in Fortnite and bring with her holiday-themed character skins, if game leakers are to be believed.

On Wednesday (18 December), the official Instagram account for the game shared a picture of a large block of ice that had suddenly materialised in the game, captioned: “Something pretty cool has appeared on the map.”

But what is inside? The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, it seems.

Leaker iFireMonkey, who has previously been a source of credible Fortnite information, shared on social media that as part of the Winterfest event, Mariah Carey will be getting a festive Fortnite skin alongside Snoop Dogg and former basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal, IGN reported.

Images appeared to show the trio in red Santa Claus outfits, with a white trim.

No doubt these skins are great news for anyone who has longed to see Mariah Carey shoot digitalised versions of Godzilla and footballer Lionel Messi.

Santa Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Mariah Carey pic.twitter.com/zGvE8xyhQH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Egyptian_Leaker claimed the block of ice will defrost and Carey will appear as a non-playable character (NPC) who will hand out gifts to players.

If true, the way in which she enters the game is no doubt a reference to the viral video from 1 November 2023 which showed Carey frozen in ice, as the spirits of Halloween tried to defrost her using hairdryers.

“It’s time,” Carey sings, shattering the ice and releasing Christmas joy for all.

MINI-LIVE EVENT CONFIRMED: There's a very small Winterfest event at the start of it ‼️



Mariah Carey will be an Ice block on the map for 3 days. After she defrosts there will be a small sequence with Fireworks.

Mariah Carey will then be available as an NPC that gives gifts to… pic.twitter.com/lzoBCUuues — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) December 18, 2024

Leakers have also shared details of other features which could be added to the game, including skating, new NPCs, new outfits, such as shoes, and the return of Sgt Winter.

Fortnite has a history of weird and wonderful crossovers, from Star Wars to Stephen King’s IT. However, some of them have been a bit more successful than others.

Before the release of IT: Chapter 2, players spotted an odd invasion of floating red balloons appearing near drains across the battle royale playground. Any Stephen King fans playing would have recognised them as belonging to the one and only Pennywise clown from the IT franchise.

When players popped the red balloon, the spooky sounds of the Pennywise theme song would play in the background, leading fans to believe that the scariest clown in modern-day cinema was coming to Fortnite.

Unfortunately, the full crossover never happened and it turned out the red balloons appearing was just the developer’s way of paying homage to the film. It was a bit disappointing.

Will Mariah Carey, unlike Pennywise, actually make an appearance? We’ll have to wait and see.

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024 event begins on Friday (20 December).

