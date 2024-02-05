Queer pop star Miley Cyrus thanked her “main gays” for her iconic look at the 2024 Grammys as her hit song “Flowers” won Record of the Year.

Cyrus’ mammoth 2023 single “Flowers”, which spent a whopping ten weeks at number one in the UK, and also hit number one in the US, has now won Record of the Year at the Grammys.

The two-time Grammy winner, who won her first-ever Grammy earlier in the night for “Flowers” in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, made sure to thank the gays as she accepted the award.

Taking to the stage, she said: “This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday.

”Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular so please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important”.

She went on to thank “everyone standing on this stage right now” as well as her “main gays”, adding “because look how good I look”.

Miley Cyrus always keeps things interesting. Forgetting underwear might make for a memorable exit, but winning Record of the Year at the Grammys is definitely a highlight — AZ (@AzZaid) February 5, 2024

The pop star stunned in a custom look from Maison Margiela at the star-studded event on Sunday (4 February). The 1920s flapper-style dress featured dainty gold pins arranged to resample undergarments.

Cyrus closed the speech by saying: “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten my underwear.”

Is Miley Cyrus queer?

Miley Cyrus has long been open about her sexuality, confirming her bisexuality in 2015 and opening up about her relationship with her sexuality and identity in a Variety article the following year.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.

“My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 4 February, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Lionel Hahn/Getty)

In September 2023, Cyrus poked fun at a viral photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, telling her fans they all should have known she was bisexual from way back when.

The 2024 Grammys also saw Taylor Swift make history as the first artist to ever win a fourth Album of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue won the award for Best Pop Dance Recording with her 2023 dance/electronic hit, Padam Padam, marking her second Grammy win in 20 years.