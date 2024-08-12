Miley Cyrus has compared playing Hannah Montana to “being on Drag Race” after becoming the youngest Disney Legend.

31-year-old Cyrus, who played the titular double-life-leading pop star in Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, became the youngest individual to be awarded Disney Legend status, at the D23 fan convention on Sunday (11 August).

The Hall of Fame honour is given to those who “[have] made a significant impact on the Disney legacy”.

In an acceptance speech, following a tribute performance of Hannah Montana theme tune “The Best of Both Worlds” by country singer Lainey Wilson, Grammy Award-winner Cyrus compared her experience filming the sitcom to winning RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I came out to California to shoot the pilot [episode], I fell in love with LA, the beach, the palm trees, they were awesome,” Cyrus said. “But it was the sound stage that I lived for. I mean, it was the most beautiful place I had ever seen.

You may like to watch

“There were lights, dressing rooms, wardrobe racks. There were costume fittings, wig fittings, dance, vocal lessons. It was like being on RuPaul’s Drag Race Junior. And I won.”

The star continued: “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality.

“To quote the legend herself: ‘This Is The life’.”

Cyrus has the authority to compare the two shows, having appeared as a celebrity guest judge on the season 11 premiere of Drag Race in 2019, holding court over queens such as Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nina West and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Last week, her father, “Achy, Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, announced his support for Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.