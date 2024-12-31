Texas governor Greg Abbott responded to the death of Jimmy Carter by sending condolences to his wife… who died last year.

The Democratic former US president died at the age of 100 on Sunday (29 December), prompting Abbott to offer “prayers and deepest condolences” to former Rosalynn Carter, but she had just over a year ago, aged 96.

Abbott’s statement was quickly updated, but not before the mistake had been noticed.

An article published by The Daily Beast shared the initial statement, which read: “Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family.

“We owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States. Having led a life marked by selfless service to the American people, President Carter leaves behind a great legacy as a husband, father, naval officer, governor and Nobel Prize winner, and he will be greatly missed by many.”

Jimmy Carter died at the weekend shortly after his 100th birthday. (Getty)

Fact-checking website Snopes also confirmed the Republican governor’s error.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had been married for more than 77 years and he said she was his “equal partner in everything I ever accomplished”.

He served one term in the White House, between 1977 and 1981. A state funeral will be held in Washington DC on 9 January, which will also be a national day of mourning, and flags will fly at half-mast until 28 January. All surviving former presidents and first ladies are expected to be among the congregation.

The last president to receive a state funeral was George HW Bush, who died in 2018.

You may like to watch

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.





