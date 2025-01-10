Just days before re-entering the White House, Donald Trump has said that he and former president Barack Obama “probably do” like each other.

This comes after the pair were seated next to each other at the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, who died last month at the age of 100.

Carter’s funeral was televised and showed Trump and Obama sitting next to each other. They appeared to be chatting and laughing together, as the former read the order of service.

Speaking to a reporter about the video, Trump said: “It did look very friendly, I must say I didn’t realise how friendly it looked. I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people [who] like each other’. And we probably do.

“We have a little different philosophies, but we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

Trump did not reveal what they talked about, and Obama has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Obama and Trump have always been political rivals, having frequently criticised each other’s tenures as president in recent years.

Trump previously incurred the wrath of many Obama supporters when he spread the “birther” conspiracy theory that falsely suggested the Hawaiian-born Democrat was not born in the US.

He has also previously said that Obama was an “ineffective” and “terrible” president.

The president-elect also took aim at Obama’s wife, Michelle, while on the campaign trail, calling her “nasty”. She had said “the consequences of [Trump] being president again [were] brutally serious”.

Obama publicly supported his former vice-president Joe Biden, then endorsed Kamala Harris, and has made jokes at Trump’s expense.

